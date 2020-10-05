Boxing Lovers Show ‘Cobra’ Massive Love

Peter Zwennes (R) presenting cash on behalf of the retired boxers (USA) to the deceased family

Lovers of boxing from far and near thronged to the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra to pay their last respect to departed WBO champion Alfred ‘Cobra’ Kotey on Saturday.

Not only were they present in their numbers for the funeral service held concurrently with the burial service in the USA officiated by Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Annor, buy they also showed an immense love by giving cash donations to the family of the deceased.

The former WBO champion was considered by all as the most skillful world champion among the 10 Ghana has produced.

Among the dignitaries who graced the event hosted by ring announcer Mohammed Amin Lamptey were Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, Consul General, Haiti and former president of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation; Lawyer Peter Zwennes, president Ghana Boxing Association (GBA); Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey representatives of the Youth & Sports Ministry, Rabon Dodou, chairman of Promotions, representatives of the Yoruba community in Accra, among others.

Former President John Rawlings, Retired Boxers Association, USA, Ambassador Quarcoo, Lawyer Zwennes and the Yoruba community donated generously to the bereaved family.

The former WBO world bantamweight champion died in the US some months ago at age 52.

In 1989, he won the West Africa Boxing Union title and later added Commonwealth flyweight title.

He was also the World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight champion as well as the World Boxing Federation International Lightweight champion.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum