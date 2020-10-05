GHAMRO Announces New Date For AGM

Ahmed Banda, aka Bandex, Vice-Chairman of GHAMRO

The Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) has scheduled October 14, 2020 as the confirmed date for its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science &Technology (KNUST) School of Business in Kumasi.

The fourth AGM was originally scheduled for October 23 but GHAMRO had to postpone it to October 14 due to a directive from the Attorney General’s office to hold the meeting at an earlier date.

The meeting which is expected to be attended by music right owners will kick off at 10:00am.

The Chief Operations Officer (COO) of GHAMRO, Abraham Adjetey, said various reports, including royalty distribution, audited reports, among others, would be discussed at the meeting.

Members who will have the opportunity to attend the meeting will have in-depth discussions on the affairs of society—past, present and future.

The AGM will be used to adopt the new draft constitution as well as select an election committee to organise its upcoming elections.

Due to state-sanctioned restrictions on public gatherings as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting will accommodate only 100 members. The rest will join virtually, Abraham Adjetey said.

To be admitted to the meeting, members are required to bring their AGM brochure. Voting members who are unable to attend may appoint a proxy who may not necessarily be a member of the society.

Proxy forms, according to the COO, can be downloaded from www.ghamroonline.com, filled and sent via email info@ghamro.org or deposited at any of GHAMRO’s regional offices not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

GHAMRO is the only music collective management organisation licensed and approved by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to collect and distribute music royalty to its members in Ghana. Presently, GHAMRO has satellite offices in eight regions across the country in Takoradi, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Ho, Sunyani, Tamale and Bolgatanga.

GHAMRO provides a one-stop licensing and collection of music royalties from radio, TV, restaurants, shops, malls, bars and corporate institutions like insurance companies, banks and others.

GHAMRO has been admitted as a member of the Confederation of International Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC). What this means is that members who go to perform outside the country can now enjoy their royalties as these society will now collect and send the royalty to GHAMRO.

By George Clifford Owusu