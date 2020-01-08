Boyfriend Killed Kumasi Woman – Police

THE WOMAN who was recently shot dead in a hotel room in Kumasi was killed by her boyfriend and not suspected armed robbers, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has stated.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Public Affairs Officer of the command, said the victim, Comfort Owusu Afriyie alias Maame Yaa, 46, was shot in the chest at close range by suspect Edwin Awuku, 42, at the Ceder Crescent Hotel at Danyame on January 2, this year, around 1:00 am.

They had checked into the hotel room at about 12:30 am and the victim was shot subsequently, the police spokesman told DAILY GUIDE, adding that suspect Awuku sustained injury on his left forefinger in the process.

ASP Ahianyo narrated that Awuku thereafter dashed out of the hotel room unnoticed and drove back to his residence at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi, to inform his wife about the incident.

He said the suspect and his wife (unnamed) drove back to the hotel to raise an alarm of a robbery incident, which drew the attention of other persons, after leaving behind the exhibit weapon and mobile phone at home.

They later lodged an official complaint of robbery and murder at the Kumasi Central Police Station, but it came up in police preliminary investigation that the robbery was framed up.

It was also established that the woman had fallen victim to foul play, the police spokesman asserted.

ASP Ahianyo indicated that the police were yet to establish the possible motive for the killing, and that suspect Edwin Awuku had been put in custody, pending further investigation, whilst officers had retrieved the exhibit gun (Smith &Wesson SD 9mm pistol), the suspect’s mobile phone, and empty shell case.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi