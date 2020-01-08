5 Arrested Over Ghana Card Offences

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested five persons for allegedly engaging in Ghana Card registration malpractices.

They were arrested during the mass registration exercise being conducted in the Ashanti Region by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

The arrests, DGN Online understands, occurred between 3rd and 6th January 2020.

A public notice signed by ACI. Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs of NIA, says the arrests were the result of collaboration between NIA and some aggrieved citizens in the Ashanti Region who provided to NIA relevant incriminating evidence on the conduct of the suspects and also identified them to the Police.

The notice said four of the persons are NIA Registration Officials, while one is not.

Identities Of Suspects

The Authority gave the identities of the suspects as: Kenneth Sarfo Boateng – Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), Church of Christ Registration Centre, Nyinampong, Asante-Mampong; Ransford Omane Osei – Mobile Registration Workstation Operator (MRWO), Ampaabame Registration Centre near Ejisu; De-graft Osei Mensah – Supervising Registration Officer (SRO), Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST; Emmanuel Edusei Poku – District Registration Supervisor (DRS) Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST; and Kwabena Dan – a resident of Nyinampong.

Bail

All the suspects have been granted police enquiry bail and will be assisting the Police in investigations, it said.

According to the notice, the management of NIA is satisfied, following administrative procedures, that the conduct of its aforesaid registration officials is in breach of the relevant provisions of the Public Service Code of Conduct.”

” Management has further determined the said conduct also constitutes an egregious violation of applicable internal rules and regulations governing the conduct of NIA registration officials,” it said.

Dismissals

Accordingly, the Executive Secretary has directed the immediate dismissal of the said officials, it noted.

BY Melvin Tarlue