A woman and her son has been killed after a wall collapse on them.

The unfortunate incidence happened at the Kwame Nkrumah School at New Town, a suburb of Accra.

An eyewitness account indicates that the victim was a headpotter (kayayi).

DGN Online gathered at the scene that incident occurred at about 1:30pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The bodies of the mother and son yet to be identified were conveyed to the police hospital.

BY Melvin Tarlue