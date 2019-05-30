Opportunity International Health Walk And Donation To Akropong School For The Blind

Kwame Owusu-Boateng

The Management and staff of Opportunity International Savings and Loans (OISL) marking it’s annual Staff Welfare Day, will on Saturday 1st June embark on a 5 kilometer health walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase in the Eastern Region and later spend the rest of the day with students and staff of Akropong School for the Blind in line with their corporate social responsibility. They have focused the intensity of their activities on Persons with Disability over the past 6 years.

Similarly, the northern sector branches of the institution will have its annual welfare health walk on the 8th of June, 2019 starting and ending at the Baba Yara sports Stadium through some principal streets in Kumasi.

The CEO of the institution, Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng says the aim is to encourage staff of Opportunity International to regularly exercise for a healthy living, to increase awareness and understanding of disability issues and offer staff of OISL the opportunity to interact with Persons with Disability (PWDs) noting that “disability is not inability”.

To climax the celebration of the Welfare Day for staff, Opportunity International will inaugurate a urinal built for the school and donate food items as part of its corporate social responsibility. Additionally, the institution plans to fix about 50 of their braille typewriters to enhance the effective teaching and learning on the campus.

Chairman of the Staff Welfare Committee Mr. Isaac Amanor Sackey hinted that the staff from all branches who will be part of the celebration will spend time and interact with the students on the campus. This he said is to provide students with a level of appreciation of themselves as they interact with the staff who are planned to also offer useful professional and social experiences to them. This is also an opportunity to enable them not to focus on their disabilities but overcome it with hope in their abilities in becoming more responsible citizens.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans is the only financial institution that has a dedicated loan product specifically tailored for people with disability. To date, over 900 PWDs.

have benefited from the company’s concessional loan dubbed ‘empowerment loan’ across the country. Opportunity International has been in collaboration with the Ghana Federation for Disability Organizations over the past six years supporting them in diverse ways to enable them enjoy meaningful lives. This is a core pillar in the mission of Opportunity International Savings and Loans.