Terror Scare: Unite Against Common Enemy – Bawumia To Muslims, Christians

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Muslims and Christians to unite against the emerging threat of terror, targetting religious groups.

He said the time had come for people of both faiths to unite against the enemy.

He was speaking at the Annual Night of Power organised by the Muslim caucus of Parliament on Wednesday.

Governments in the subregion have been on high-security alert following terrorism scare which is targeting churches and the Christian community.

The development which until recently was limited to Nigeria, has afflicted neighbouring Burkina Faso three times in less than two weeks.

Reuters reported that unidentified assailants killed four Catholics and destroyed a statue of the Virgin Mary in northern Burkina Faso, a bishop said. This a third deadly attack against Christians in the West African country in the span of two weeks.



On his part, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu welcomed the call by the vice president and asked people of both faiths not to fall for religious polarisation.

Supporting his colleague, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, cited a recent visit by the National Chief Imam to a Church, as worthy of emulation.

Responding to the terror scare, the Ghana Police Service has urged church management to pay extra attention to the security of children who worship in their auditoriums.

Public Relations Officer at the Accra Region Police Comand, DSP Afia Tenge said, church security is structured to meet the needs of adult members to the neglect of children.

However, the “kids are very vulnerable,” she observed, adding that “you can walk into any Sunday school and pick [steal] a child and that is it.”

Speaking on Joy FM’s Christian family programme, ‘A Walk with Jesus’ on Sunday, she also urged church leaders to interrogate suspicious characters who patronise their premises.

–Myjoyonline.com