Breast Care International Hosts Awareness Walk

Dr. Wiafe Addai cutting the tape to officially commence the walk.

Breast Care International (BCI), a breast cancer awareness organization, over the weekend led thousands of people to participate in a breast cancer awareness health walk in Cape Coast, Central Region.

The enthusiastic participants including females from the second cycle institutions, University of Cape Coast (UCC), Federation of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and the media boldly marched from the forecourt of the Cape Coast Castle through the principal streets and finally converged at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium where various speakers took turns to address the crowd.

During the walk themed: “Early Detection is the Best Protection,” participants distributed flyers to sensitize Ghanaians on the causes, symptoms, treatment and dangers of breast cancer.

It is the ninth edition of the “Walk for the Cure” held every October in commemoration of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the month, countries across the world organize various activities with the aim of helping raise attention and support for awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment as well as palliative care for women with breast cancer.

The President of BCI and Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospitals, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, was grateful to the participants for supporting the exercise to scale-up public education on the menace of Breast cancer.

She called for increased support and sustained public education, saying early detection remained the cornerstone of breast cancer response.

“When found early, and if adequate diagnosis and treatment are available, there is a good chance that breast cancer can be cured,” she said.

Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister, advised all especially women to examine their breast regularly for early detection of the disease.

The Central Regional walk brought together key personalities including Otiko Afisa Djaba, a former Minister for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the Paramount Chief of the Gomoa AjumakoTraditional Area and President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Osabarema Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area.

Participants of the walk

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri