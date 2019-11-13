Breast Care International Lauds Delta Airlines

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai (middle)

Ghana’s premier anti-breast cancer Non-Governmental Organizaton, Breast Care International, BCI, has singled out for commendation, U.S.-based, Delta Airlines for supporting the campaign for four successive years, and counting.

Chief anti-breast cancer advocate and President of BCI, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, in reviewing the just- ended, hugely successful “BCI GHANA WALK FOR THE CURE” held in Cape Coast, noted, ” we could not have recorded these impressive and landmark successes in our ambitious countrywide awareness creation programs without the input by our headline sponsor, Delta Airlines”, she declared in Kumasi, to the media.

Delta’s official headline sponsorship was formally launched in Accra on October 21, 2016, which agreement challenged BCI to disseminate quality breast health education, offer free breast screening at pre-agreed select communities, and research for enduring methods to fight stigmatization and wrongly held notions about breast cancer.

Dr. Wiafe also commended other multi-nationals, local corporate entities and individuals, who have diversely braved the odds and supported the BCI GHANA WALK FOR THE CURE, in the last nine years with financial and other material resources for the success of the program, now an annual permanent feature on the country’s health calender.

The renowned breast surgeon recalled that, apart from the free breast screening, the BCI outreach team, at all the cities, towns, villages, schools, religious institutions and market places visited, screened the public for other non- communicable diseases including diabetes and hypertension.

Dr. Wiafe lamented that, “The staggering and frightening statistics of women afflicted by breast cancer obviously lend credence to the need for increased fiinancial assistance to sustain the community outreach program as the team works vigorously for a downward reduction in the figures”.

The multiple award-winning Dr. Wiafe noted, “BCI is keen on celebrating and showcasing survivorship, a potent tool, and an effective means of encouraging early reporting to health facilities for those suspected with diseased breasts, while fighting off stigmatization, which has slowed the willingness and readiness of those cured, from stepping out to be counted”, she added.

She said the Delta sponsorship has boosted survivorship, a critical link in the chain of awareness creation. The voluntary appearance of survivors at talk shows and direct appeal to gatherings have in no small way contributed immensely in convincing those indoubt that the condition is treatable, and curable.

BCI credits Delta for the immeasurable assistance in helping fight off ignorance, and the allusion to superstitious beliefs, which account for the surge in cases especially in rural Ghana.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai

“We have never appreciated Delta more, as we commit our flagship programs, the BCI GHANA RACE FOR THE CURE, the world cancer, and mothers’ day celebrations among others to the Airline. There is a determined effort on our part to deepen the relationship, under Delta’s ambitious “KICK CANCER OUT” program, and bring relief to our suffering women”, She concluded.