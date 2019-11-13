NDC To ‘Weed Ghana’

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is scheduled to embark on a subtle populist weeding and clean-up exercise come Saturday November 16, 2019.

According to the party, the exercise which will be held in all District and Regional capitals, is in honour of its flagbearer, former President John Mahama, who last Saturday embarked on a weeding exercise on the road leading to the Military Cemetery in Accra.

In a memo signed by the National Organizer of the NDC, Joshua Hamidu Akamba, the rank and file of the NDC was entreated to take note and help make the exercise a success.

BY Melvin Tarlue