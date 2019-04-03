‘Bring Back Muntari, KP’

hExperienced football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has called on the return of Ghanaian duo— Kelvin Prince Boateng and Sulley Ali Muntari— to the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations.



Ghana will travel to Egypt in June for their 32nd AFCON.

The Stars are hoping to clinch the ultimate to end their long trophy drought having failed to win it since 1982.



The Black Stars, in the last three editions of the tournament, have been impressive, reaching the finals on two occasions.



The bankroller of Division One side King Faisal believes the inclusion of FC Barcelona player KP Boateng and former AC Milan star Sulley Ali Muntari into the final squad for the Afcon will help boost the side’s chances of winning of the trophy.



“Let’s invite Sulley Muntari and Kelvin Prince Boateng to help the team. They are all Ghanaians. I support them very well to be called into the national team for the AFCON and their experience will be needed at the tournament,” he said in an interview.



“Sulley has done a lot for the country in terms of football. KP Boateng and Sulley still have something in them to help Ghana retain our African respect,” Alhaji Grusah added.



The duo was sacked from camp during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, with a purported use of ‘F’ word on coach Kwesi Appiah by KP Boateng.

Sulley Muntari’s crime has got to do with engaging a management member of the stars in a fight. Both players have somehow apologised, but have since not being called into the national team since 2014.