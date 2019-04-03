Zidane Hints Courtois Exit

Courtois

Zinedine Zidane has hinted that Thibaut Courtois could be sold this summer after admitting there will be ‘no debate’ about Real Madrid‘s goalkeeper next season.

Courtois was dropped by Zidane for his first game back in charge against Celta Vigo, while the Belgian also missed Sunday’s win over Huesca due to injury.

Zidane played his son, Luca, in goal for last weekend’s 3-2 victory, but remains an admirer of Keylor Navas after using him as his No. 1 during his first spell at the Bernabeu.

That has led to speculation that Courtois, who has experienced a nightmare first season at Real, could be moved on when the transfer window reopens.

Zidane fuelled speculation during his press conference on Tuesday, saying, “I assure you that next year there will be no debate about the goalkeeper.

“I tell you that now. It’s going to be pretty clear.”

The Frenchman also had his say on Gareth Bale and Raphael Varane, who have both been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu.

Bale has been jeered by large sections of Real’s support in recent months and Zidane refused to confirm that he would remain at the club beyond this summer.