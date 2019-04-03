Interplast Supports McDan ITF Tour

Dr. McKorley (2nd L), Hayssam Fakhry and Nathaniel Attoh displaying one of the customised shirts for the tourney



West Africa leading producer of plastic pipe systems, Interplast Ghana, yesterday pledged its support for the forthcoming McDan ITF World Tour Tennis, which is scheduled for April 29 to May 5 in Accra.

Managing Director of Interplast, Hayssam Fakhry, in a meeting to announce his outfit’s support for the tennis showpiece, said, “We have always loved sports. We coming on board is to support the young ones achieve their dreams. If they are lucky, they will travel far and win laurels for Ghana, and that will make our joy complete.”

Meanwhile,McDan Group CEO, Dr. Daniel McKorley, has charged players of this year’s International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors, particularly the Ghanaians, to utilise the platform to the fullest.

The tennis governing body, ITF, has certified the McDan West African Tennis competitions after five years of well-organised competitive tournaments.

And to the McDan boss, whose affiliation with tennis in the country has taken the sport a notch higher, the certification offers the players a unique opportunity to demonstrate brilliance.

In a release signed by Nathaniel Attoh, the tournament’s director, he said, “l charge all the players to demonstrate true spirit of sportsmanship. Having secured ITF certification, l would like to urge you all, particularly my Ghanaian compatriots, to show to the world that given the chance, you will go places.

“We are expecting the best of competitions in the coming days, we have put in much to ensure we deliver a top class tourney, as we keep staying at McDan, we walk the talk.”

The juvenile version (ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors) — involving 18 countries from Europe, USA and Africa— began yesterday at the Accra Stadium, and it is expected to end this Saturday.

The main McDan ITF World Tour Seniors will also be held at the Accra Stadium from April 29 to May 5.

