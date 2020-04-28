Bro Sammy Eyes Collaboration With Sarkodie, Others

Bro Sammy

Brother Sammy, one of the popular gospel singers in the country, has said he is hoping for the opportunity to have collaboration with music icons such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

According to the gospel singer, who has already had collaborations with over 120 artistes, he would be elated to have collaboration with the above mentioned acts due to their track record.

BEATWAVES gathered that Brother Sammy believed that the icons had something unique which made them stand tall among their colleagues hence his decision to work with them.

The gospel musician, whose stage performance has attracted a large following, told Zion Felix in an interview on the ‘Uncut Show’ that so far 120 artistes had featured him on their songs.

He mentioned Kofi Nti and Guru as some of the artistes who had featured him on their songs recently, adding that the songs with these musicians (Kofi Nti and Guru) are gospel songs.

The gospel singer, whose single ‘Ma Me Gboza’ produced by KC Beatz is making waves on the gospel music scene, pointed out the importance for secular musicians to join in praising the almighty God in these trying times.

By George Clifford Owusu