Covid-19: Samini Supports Wa Gov’t Hospital

Samini

Dancehall artiste Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known on stage as Samini, has donated assorted items to the Wa Government Hospital in the Upper West Region to aid the coronavirus (Covid-19) fight.

The items donated included 21 boxes of hand sanitizer, three boxes of hand gloves and 20 packs of face mask among others.

Some selected fans of Samini with support from the High Grade family of which Samini is the CEO made the donation on his behalf.

The donation forms part of Samini’s corporate social responsibility to help the hospital staff to do their work well and help fight the Covid-19.

Samini, who hails from Wa in the Upper West Region, was made a Youth Chief with stool name Pebilii Naa in December 2018.

Dr Nabil, acting Medical Director of the hospital, who received the items on behalf of the Wa Government Hospital, was elated by the kind gesture.