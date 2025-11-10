Broda Sammy’s ‘Obosam Kenekeda’ Causes Uproar

Broda Sammy

Kumasi-based Gospel Musician Broda Sammy has received massive backlashes on social media following the release of his latest single titled, “Obosam Kenekeda” which literally interprets as “devil go and sleep.”

“Kenekeda” is a popular Fante comic Jargon word used on social media by comedians to incite humours in their skit videos. Broda Sammy knowing the popularity of the word jumpped into the trend by releasing a gospel song which unfortunately has received massive disapproval from the Christian fraternity on social media.

Visuals of the music video have also kept people asking whether it is a marvel-inspired video considering its AI animated effects.

A post by UTV on X under the caption, “Broda Sammy is back with a new one — #ObosamKenekeda! Now available on all streaming platforms,” has received varying opinions under the comments section.

Jeremiah Sekyi wrote, “The video be Superman version or Spiderman version?”

Universal Cipher wrote:, ” I have a lot to write, but I don’t like being misunderstood, so I will let things be. People should know that, as a gospel singer, you’re no different from a pastor, so you need to be conscious of your lifestyle once you become famous. Don’t just create music!”

Bonney_again wrote: “That’s why we always prefer Nigerian gospel songs to Ghana. They say, “support your own” but this can’t be it!”

YbrantX, also wrote: “Used to be one of the spiritual Gospel artists in Ghana, what happened tho?”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke