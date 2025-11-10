Shatta Wale’s “Street Crown” Surpasses 7 Million Audiomack Streams

Shatta Wale

Dancehall Act Shatta Wale’ latest song “Street Crown” off his Voice of the Crown album has surpassed 7 million streams on Audiomack, according to Chart Ghana.

The song which was self-produced by Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., highlights his unmatched connection with the streets and his dominance in the Ghanaian music scene.

Street Crown is more than a banger; it’s a tribute to the loyal fans, the hustle, and the streets that built him. With gritty lyrics, infectious beats, and that unmistakable SM energy, Shatta Wale once again proves why he wears the crown of the people.

Following the release of the song. Jamaican Musician, Vybz Kartel delivered a catchy verse on the song in a video making waves online in which he was captured singing the part of the song he created for Shatta Wale in the midst of the ongoing controversies.

Vybz Kartel, in a bid to console his friend Shatta, recorded a visualizer to the solemn track Shatta has been promoting in the midst of his many woes.

He shared the refix on social media with the caption, “Big up my brother Shatta Wale. To my brothers and sisters worldwide, always remember to believe in yourself.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke