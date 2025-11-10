I Will Always Support Upcoming Talents – Medikal

Medikal

Ghanaian Rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong has pledged his commitment to support upcoming music talents by providing them with the necessary support mechanism to make them shine.

The “Shoulder” hitmaker made this affirmation in a series of posts on X, after ranting on the low level of support in the music industry.

He posted, “I will always put these upcoming boys on as long as their talent is loud. I don’t care; I just wanna see them shine.” In subsequent post, he wrote, “Tag me with some new young cats below, I wanna listen to something fresh…”

Medikal over the course of last week had been ranting on the lack of industry support in the Ghanaian music space, a cancer which has deprived the country’s international relevance over the years, using quite some harsh words on his fellow artistes.

“Ghanaian music would have flown across more and had increment in mileage but y’all bum ass artiste don’t like to collaborate with each other cuz y’all think it’s all about competition. Bum nig**s and (b………)”

Known for blending hip hop with rap and for his intricate wordplay, with lyrics often delivered in both English and his native language, Medikal’s new release “Shoulder” has become a global hit.

He has had a prolific career, with a discography that includes both charting hits and other works.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke