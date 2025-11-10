UG’s David Nakousi Retains First National Bank Accra Marathon Title

David Nakousi crossing the finish line

University of Ghana athlete David Nakousi has successfully defended his First National Bank Accra Marathon crown, winning the 21.1km race on Saturday, November 8, to secure back-to-back titles.

Nakousi, who triumphed in last year’s 15km men’s race, once again emerged as the standout performer, overcoming strong competition to retain his title in the expanded half-marathon category.

He was the first to cross the finish line at the Dansoman Keep Fit Club, the traditional endpoint of the annual event.

In the men’s division, Ishmael Arthur placed second, while the women’s race was dominated by Kenya’s Florence Kichira, who finished ahead of Mariana Aidoo and Joyce Ayaaba in the 21.1km contest.

This year’s marathon featured three main categories: the Junior Run, the men’s and women’s 21.1km races, and the 10km corporate race. Collins Mensah won the men’s corporate event, with South Africa’s Busisiwe Maile taking the top spot among the women.

Organised by the Dansoman Keep Fit Club with First National Bank as the headline sponsor, the event was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, the Ghana Education Service, and Ghana Athletics.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Reverend Kweku Addo, was among the notable attendees.

Winners received cash prizes and souvenirs from supporting sponsors, while all participants went home with consolation packages. More than 1,000 runners took part this year, including students from schools such as Accra Academy, PRESEC-Legon, St. Mary’s Girls, WASS, and Armed Forces Senior High School.

Nakousi’s victory solidifies his status as one of the brightest rising talents in Ghanaian athletics.

By Wletsu Ransford