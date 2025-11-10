Mike Tyson Tips David Benavidez To Retire Unbeaten

David Benavidez

Boxing legend Mike Tyson believes current WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez has the rare potential to finish his career undefeated.

Tyson, who once appeared destined for the same feat, stormed through the heavyweight division in the early stages of his career, recording 19 straight knockout wins—12 of them in the first round.

His explosive rise culminated in a historic night in 1986, when he knocked out Trevor Berbick at just 20 years old to become the youngest heavyweight world champion in history, later unifying the division.

Although Tyson eventually suffered several high-profile defeats, he spent years in the ring looking untouchable. And according to the former champion, Benavidez carries that same aura.

Speaking to ESNews, Tyson expressed supreme confidence in the undefeated 27-year-old.

“I like him against everybody. He’s so underrated but so over-polarised here. Listen, I’d be afraid to fight him too if I was in that division. No one even has a chance against him, I’m talking facts.”

Benavidez owns an unblemished record of 30-0, with 24 knockouts, and is already a two-time world champion at super-middleweight. Since moving up to 175lbs, he has claimed the WBC light heavyweight title and secured notable victories over Oleksandr Gvozdyk and David Morrell.

The American-Mexican star will aim to extend his perfect run when he defends his belt against Britain’s Anthony Yarde on November 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With Tyson’s endorsement and an ever-growing résumé, fans are beginning to ask: could David Benavidez be boxing’s next undefeated great?