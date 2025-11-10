Ghana Falls 3–1 To Nigeria In WAFU B U-20 Clash

Black Princesses during the game

GHANA’S BLACK Princesses suffered a 3–1 defeat to rivals Nigeria in their second group match at the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup, despite a bright and dominant start.

The Princesses controlled the early stages, hemming Nigeria into their own half and creating clear openings. Mary Amponsah and Linda Owusu Ansah both came close to putting Ghana ahead but were unable to convert their chances.

Momentum shifted when an Ivy Osei Owusu handball in the penalty area gifted Nigeria a spot kick.

Jenat Akeremkowei stepped up and calmly fired home to hand the Super Falconets the lead. A defensive lapse from Grace Andoh later allowed Nigeria to double their advantage before the break.

Ghana came out from halftime with renewed urgency, and their efforts paid off when Sarah Nyarko produced a superb finish after a clever assist from Diana Amoako, halving the deficit.

Buoyed by the goal, the Princesses pressed relentlessly for an equalizer, but Nigeria’s defense stood firm. In the dying moments, Favour Nkwocha struck to restore the two-goal cushion and seal a 3–1 victory for Nigeria.

Ghana will look to bounce back when they take on Benin today, November 10, 2025, at 10:00 GMT.

BY Wletsu Ransford