Buhari’s son-in-law wanted for alleged fraud

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law is reportedly on a wanted list for an alleged housing fraud.

Reports say he is wanted as part of an investigation into an alleged $65 million housing fraud.

Nigeria’s anti-corruption commission reportedly noted that Gimba Yau Kumo, the son-in-law of Mr Buhari, and two others were being sought for misappropriating and diverting funds earmarked for a national housing project development.

Kumo married Buhari’s daughter Fatima in 2016.

He served as chief executive officer of a Nigerian mortgage bank.

By Melvin Tarlue