Buipe Bridge Will Not Be Close- Road Ministry 

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has rebutted publications making rounds on social media that the Ghana Highway Authority has issued a statement indicating that the Buipe Bridge in the Northern Region will be closed to vehicular traffic for emergency repairs.

A portion of the publication, which alleged that the Minister signed and issued the statement, further asserting that the bridge, which will be opened on March 8, will again be closed the next day between the hours of 2:00 pm to 6:00 am on March 10 indicating that only vehicles weighing 20 tons will be allowed to cross the bridge between the period.

However, the Ministry in a statement dated 4th January 2023 and signed by the Head of Public Relations at the Ministry, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, described the said publication as false urging the public to disregard same.

“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the Minister has not signed or issued any statement to that effect. For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to assure the public that the Buipe bridge will not be closed as alluded to in the said publication.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke