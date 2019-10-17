Bulgaria Coach Begs Three Lions

Krasimir Balakov

Bulgaria’s coach, Krasimir Balakov, has apologised to England players (Three Lions) who were racially abused by home fans in Sofia on Monday night, while reports in the local press claim he could resign by the end of this week.

Balakov, speaking after the loss to England, refused to accept that England players were subjected to abuse from Bulgarian fans.

But he has been forced to backtrack and has now said sorry to the likes of Tyrone Mings, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford who were all targeted.

Balakov said in a statement, “My comments prior to the game versus England – that Bulgaria did not have trouble with racism – were based on the fact that the local championship has not seen such an issue on a large scale.

There might have been isolated cases, but it is definitely not something that you see at the stadium.

The majority of football fans do not participate in such chants and I believe this also to have been the case in the game against England.

I would like to state one thing very clearly – since there have been reported cases of racial discrimination at the stadium in Sofia; I, as Bulgaria national team head coach, would like to offer my sincere apologies to the English footballers and to anyone who felt offended.”

Reports in the Bulgarian press are suggesting that Balakov could quit this Friday, when the resignation of FA president Borislav Mihaylov will be approved.

Mihaylov brought Balakov into the managerial post.

Meanwhile, five Bulgarian football fans suspected of racially abusing England players have been arrested.

“Work is still ongoing to identify others,” a statement from Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior said.