Legon Donates To Save Life

A donor being administered to

The Sports Directorate and the Local Organising Committee for the 2020 Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) Games have successfully held its maiden Blood Donation Exercise on the Basketball Court of the University of Ghana.

The Blood Donation is in line with the Sports Directorate’s effort to contribute to the development of the community through the use of sports and legacies of hosting the 2020 GUSA Games, dubbed Legon 2020.

The Exercise which was collaboration with the University of Ghana Health Service, FitLink Fitness Limited and the National Blood Service recorded 95 units of blood, the highest ever recorded on University of Ghana campus.

The Assistant Registrar of the Sports Directorate, Mrs. Regina Afari Boateng, reiterated that sports transcend the action that takes place on the courts and fields. She remarked that the Sports Directorate and the LOC are using sports as a conduit for developmental purposes in the community in which we live.

She emphasized the importance of blood to our hospitals and clinics in caring for patients, so the Sports Directorate would continue to liaise with the Public Health Unit of the University Hospital, to organise the exercise annually in support of the University Hospital and the National Blood Service.

The National Blood Service led by Mrs. Joyce Oppong, praised the Sports Directorate for organising the exercise and also the University community for turning out in their numbers to make history. She entreated students and staff to cultivate the habit of donating regularly at least twice a year to save lives.

Some of the students expressed joy of getting the opportunity to contribute to the lives of people they have not even met. All donors went through thorough medical screening and were cleared before donating.