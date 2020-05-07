Bundesliga Set To Restart May 15

The greenlight has been given for the restart of the German football league, Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga is expected to resume on May 15, 2020.

The Bundesliga was suspended mid-March 2020 because of the outbreak of coronavirus in Germany.

Following the go-ahead, the German Football League (DFL) have notified the 36 clubs in the Bundesliga that football is to get back underway in Germany’s top two divisions from May 15.

The greenlight was given by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of Germany’s 16 regional states.

DFL Administrative Director, Christian Seiffert, says

“Today’s decision is good news for the Bundesliga’s first and second divisions.”

“It is also linked to a major responsibility for the clubs, which must comply with medical and organisational rules.”

Seiffert admitted that games behind closed doors are not the ideal solution, but at the same time it is the only possible solution to end the season, something that is necessary to ensure the existence of some clubs.

Club and DFB officials are now expected to meet on Thursday to determine the next steps until the season restarts.

By Melvin Tarlue