Fabrimetal Partners Gov’t In Covid19 Fight; Pledges To Provide Oxygen

Fabrimetal Ghana Limited has supplied over 100 units of oxygen-filled cylinders to selected hospitals under the umbrella of the health ministry as part of its interventions towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The occasion was to officially announce the partnership between Fabrimetal Ghana and the Ministry Of Health and also to present to the Ministry the appreciation letters received from Korle Bu Teaching hospital and LEKMA hospitals.

Presenting the items, the Human Resource Manager of Fabrimetal Ghana, Bernard Senyo Avotri said: “Fabrimetal Ghana has partnered with the Health Ministry to reach out to the hospitals in need of oxygen to support the fight against Covid-19.

The project has so far supported Korle Bu Teaching hospital and LEKMA Hospitals with over 100 bottles of oxygen cylinders and the goal is to engage more hospitals for their requirements.

Fabrimetal Ghana will continue to support with oxygen and other related items until the fight against Covid-19 is won”.

Raj Rohit, the Managing Director Of Fabrimetal Ghana stated: “We are grateful to the health minister and his deputy under whose guidance Fabrimetal’s interventions have been realized.

He also added: Fabrimetal has been engaged in various interventions to support the Gov’t in distributing food items and hygiene products.

These interventions benefited some 300 community members & 400 Fabrimetal staff families during the Partial lockdown in parts of Greater Accra.

Receiving the items, the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Okoe Boye said: “This is a full-fledged partnership where Fabrimetal Ghana is supporting the Health Ministry & the Ghana Health Service. Oxygen is key in management of Covid-19 cases and when it comes to COVID, it is the respiratory system that is mostly affected. So the biggest It is an issue of insufficient oxygen levels. The entire ministry will like to thank Fabrimetal Ghana for supplying free oxygen to hospitals in this country at such a crucial time.”

Dr. Oko-Boye encouraged Fabrimetal Ghana to extend the support to the Tema General Hospital and other facilities that will be in need of oxygen saying “these hospitals continue to invest huge resources in oxygen supply but with the interventions from Fabrimetal , the hospitals can now channel the resources into other avenues needed to fight the Pandemic. It is our hope that this partnership with Fabrimetal Ghana will outlive COVID 19.”

About Fabrimetal Ghana Limited

Fabrimetal Ghana is a leading manufacturer of high quality high tensile iron rods locally for the building and construction industry. Fabrimetal Ghana is Located at Buerko near Tsopoli on the Aflao Road.