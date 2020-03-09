Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri Pupils Cry Over Lack Of Infrastructure

Information available to DGN Online , has revealed that out of a total of 10,589 pupils enrolled in various primary schools in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district, 6,307 representing 59.6% lack access to furniture, a situation that has compelled pupils to study on bare floors.

The kindergarten level in the district has 3,804 pupils without furniture out of a total enrollment of 3,993 in the district.

The Bunkpurugu District Education Director , Rev. Francis Kojo Ennuson, addressing participants at the Empowering the school children project organized by Aserd Ghana in the district, lamented about the current state of infrastructure deficit in the educational sector.

He indicated that the lack of learning materials , inadequate classrooms and dilapidated classrooms affect teaching and learning in various schools in the district.

“ Congested classrooms , dilapidated classrooms , ripped off roofs , schools under trees and others affects the educational sector in the district,” he said.

He appealed to institutions, philanthropists , individuals and well wishers to go to the aid of the district and assistance them with infrastructure and educational learning materials to enhance teaching and learning in the district.

Even though stakeholders, government through GES provide furniture for schools in the country, there is still more to be done to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which calls for quality education.

The Executive Director of Aserd Ghana, Dimongso Kafari Benjamin , said the feedback the organization received from their research in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district revealed massive examination failure in the district which prompted them to come up with the Empowering the school children project.

The Aserd Ghana CEO said the organization organized spelling bee and debate competitions for Junior High Schools in the district to enhance teaching and learning in the area.

“ it will interest you to know that we just ended an ICT training for over 180 teachers across Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri which will have a great impact in the life’s of teacher and students when it comes to information technology”.

He urged parents to take advantage of the Free Senior High School Programmes and morning enroll children in school since the policy has come to lessen burden on parents and families.

The Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu constituency,who doubles as the Regional Minister for the North East, Solomon Boar, said government is committed to ensure that education is enhanced in the area for effective teaching and learning.

According to him, Nakpanduri SHS in the constituency has received massive infrastructure projects to enhance r the aching and learning.

He said even though the furniture deficit in basic schools is worrying , the assembly is working hard to ensure that they provide various schools with furniture to reduce the deficit margin.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu