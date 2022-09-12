Burna Boy, Stonebwoy Headline 2022 Afrochella

Stonebwoy

The organisers of the annual musical event dubbed ‘Afrochella’ have named celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, and Nigerian afrobeat/hiphop act, Burna Boy, as the headline acts for the 2022 festival.

The Afrochella festival is a celebration of diverse cultures as well as the diverse works of African creatives and entrepreneurs.

It promises its guests an experience of art and creative activations from the continent, the celebration of African music, and the taste of premium and cultured cuisine.

The two artistes will be expected to lead performances at the two-day event which will take place at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on December 28 and 29.

Noted for their supreme and enticing stage presence that gets their audience asking for more, Stonebwoy and Burna Boy are expected to delight fans with their danceable songs and stage craft at the festival.

Stonebwoy and Burna Boy will share the stage with some international and local acts such as Fireboy, KiDi, Ayra Starr, Medikal, DJ Juls, and DJ Loft among others.

Afrochella 2022 will also highlight some vendors including 15 fashion, beauty and arts merchants, food vendors with cuisines from across the continent.

Events that creatives can participate in at the Expo include; the Rising Star Challenge, Fashion Night Out, and The New Year’s Celebration x PVO.

CEO and Co-founder of Afrochella, Abdul Karim Abdullah, has revealed that the 2022 edition of the event is themed ‘AfroFuturism’ aimed at celebrating the African diaspora.

“As we embark on another year of celebrating African culture, Afrochella will bring ‘Afrofuturism’ to life through our core elements of music, art, fashion and food. We will explore the endless possibilities of what ‘Afrofuturism’ could look like in 2022 and beyond,” he said.