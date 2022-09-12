‘Doing Music Goes Beyond Fame, Awards’

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year, Fameye, says he does not create songs with the aim of winning awards but wants to communicate a particular kind of message to music lovers.

According to the ‘Praise’ hitmaker, telling stories to inspire the daily hustle of the masses with creative lyrics remains his biggest motivation for doing music.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the talented music gem said he was not too concerned about the fame that came with doing music, but making an impact on people’s lives.

“I see myself as a storyteller. For me, making music goes beyond being a celebrity and has more to do with my story and the message I want to communicate to my listeners.

“I don’t eye the Songwriter of the Year award whenever I am creating my music. I just want to send a message across to fans that resonates with their daily lives,” he stated.

“The dream is to leave a great legacy in Ghanaian music circles like Amakye Dede, Ebo Taylor, Daddy Lumba, Okomfour Kwadee, among others have done.”

Fameye is currently promoting the video of his latest single ‘Thank You’, which continues to make waves.