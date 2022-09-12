Patience Nyarko To Feature Shatta Wale On New Song

Patience Nyarko

Celebrated performing female gospel singer and songwriter, Patience Nyarko, says she is hoping for collaboration with award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

Though the ‘Obi Nyanime’hitmaker did not state when the collaboration will take place, shebelievesa collaboration with the ‘dancehall king’ would be a great privilege.

In an interview on TV Africa, the gospel singersaid, “I will do collaboration with Shatta Wale for one thing. Because I don’t know his secret why all the youth are following him, I don’t know.”

The gospel singer, who believes that collaborating with Shatta Walewill bring both of them some good fate, said,“The guy is my market. Even the way he writes his songs, I want to challenge him.”

Patience Nyarko,who shot into the music scene in 2013 with an album, ‘MekasaAmaEwurade’,is known for her hit songs such as ‘Wafom Kwan’, ‘Atigya’ and ‘Obi Nyanime’.

The singer has been very active in the Ghanaian music

scene and has had collaborations with acts such as Lord Bondzie and Brother Sammy among others.

She has also performed at a number of gospel events in Ghana, Europe and America.

BEATWAVES gathered that Shatta Wale, in a response, accepted the informal but seemingly official invite from Patience Nyarko.

He replied; “Aaaawww Am even shedding tears. Let’s do it for GOD #ONGOD I am ever ready!!!My sister Patience Nyarko,you have said what I want the world to hear. The souls for God are what I am here for not vanity God knows!!!”

With this, both the gospel and secular music lovers should be ready, for the queen of gospel music and the dancehall champion are about to take the music scene by storm again.

By George Clifford Owusu