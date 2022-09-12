Ga Mantse Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, The late Queen Elizabeth II

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has expressed his condolences to the Royal family in Britain.

In a press release the King stated, “I have learnt with profound shock and deepest sorrow of the death of the much cherished Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, 8th September 2022, at the ripe age of 96 at the Balmoral Castle in the United Kingdom.”

This sad and epochal incident, he stated, “has ended a distinguished reign of 70 years, as the longest serving British Monarch, who worked with 15 Prime Ministers and was also Sovereign of 14 other countries including Australia, Canada and Jamaica.”

Only days ago, that is, last Tuesday, he said “she as the dependable rock of stability upon which modern Britain was built, appointed the UK’s newest Prime Minister, Madam Liz Truss, to head Her Majesty’s Government.”

The Queen, as head of the Commonwealth, to which Ghana also belongs, he continued, “steered the Monarchy through turbulent times as the British Empire ended and the Commonwealth of 56 countries became fundamentally transformed under her able leadership.

The late Queen was a kind, wise, much loved and admired Sovereign who headed several charities to bring comfort and hope to millions of people and performed her duties with devotion, remarkable grace and humility.”

Her distinct contributions to the UK and the changing international community will be etched in gold in the sands of time and global history of which she was an important part for seven decades, he added.

“I avail myself of this tragic occasion, to convey to the Government and people of the UK, the entire Commonwealth of nations and the Royal Family of Britain, my sincerest condolences as well as fervent prayers for God’s own blessings on all the affected peoples,” the statement ended.