Bawumia Preaches Regular Exercise

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for regular exercise after a successful maiden edition of the National Fitness Day event.

Last Saturday, the Vice President joined King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and thousands of Ghanaians at the Accra Stadium for the exercise.

In a social media post, he said, “After mooting the idea to the Ministry of Youth and Sports last year, and following President Akufo-Addo’s full backing and subsequent approval by Cabinet, it was really exciting to exercise with Ghanaians from all walks of life, especially the youth, who demonstrated admirable passion throughout the nearly two-hour exercise.”

He added, “I commend the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the successful implementation, as well as all those who observed the maiden edition in Accra, and across the country.

“I encourage all to embrace regular physical activity and the National Fitness Day on the second Saturday of every month to improve our well-being.”

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, said, “The success of the maiden edition, surely, would not have been possible without the commitment and support of many. The Ministry of Youth and Sports’ heartfelt gratitude goes to the Vice President, H. E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and my brother, the Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh, Prof. Azumah Nelson, Lexis Bill, various regional ministers, heads of sports federations, Keep Fit Clubs, and everyone who came out to support and participate in the maiden edition.

“To our sponsors: Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd, Decathlon Ghana, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Mawums Limited (ML), Rana Motors Ghana, JMPL Mine Support Services, Coca-Cola Ghana Limited, Kenpong Travel and Tours, Ekumfi Fruits & Juices Ltd, IRisk Management Limited, and to all media outlets for the support offered this national campaign.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum