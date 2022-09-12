Fire Claims Life In Kumasi

The gutted building

A RAGING fire claimed the life of a man, who is believed to be 74 years old, and also caused severe injuries to three other people.

This unpleasant incident occurred when an unexpected blaze burnt down a house at Aburaso in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Stephen Dapaah, a former Director with the Audit Service in the Ashanti Region, was said to be trying to rescue someone form the fire when the building collapsed and trapped him.

The charred body of the deceased has since been deposited in the morgue at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for autopsy.

According to reports, the injured persons are currently on admission at the Accident and Emergency Unit of KATH, where they are responding to treatment.

Among the injured, reports suggested, included a male child of the deceased, who is said to have visited the country from Europe for holidays.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that it took the intervention of firefighters to douse the blaze to prevent further damage.

The Assemblyman for Aburaso, Emmanuel Nyantene, confirming the news, urged the authorities to investigate the causes of fire outbreaks in the area.

According to him, there have been about seven domestic fire outbreaks in his electoral area in just three years, which certainly is a worrying situation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi