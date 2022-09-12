Kotoko Storm Belize…For 2 Top Games

GHANA CHAMPIONS, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, is set to emplane to the Caribbean to lock horns with the national team of Belize in November this year.

The two combatants are expected to play two top friendly matches to test their strength on the sidelines of the Mayor of Belmopan upcoming Mayor’s Conference in Belize.

The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) officially invited Kotoko, who won the Ghana Premier League last season, for the two games, and Kotoko has accepted the invitation.

During a historic meeting in Belmopan, Belize, the General Secretary of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB), Earl Jones, signed the dotted lines for the games to take place.

Patrick Osei Agyemang, a Management Member of Kotoko, also signed the agreement to indicate Kotoko’s readiness to honour the two matches.

Significantly, the Mayor of Belmopan, Sheran Palacio and other top dignitaries from Belize and Ghana, witnessed the signing ceremony.

Earl Jones said, “We look forward to work close with Kotoko to improve our national team at home, develop some of their skills they have and learn from their experience.”

He said the games between the FFB and the IFFHS African Club of Century “is significant to foster good ties between the two in the development of football talents in Belize.” Patrick Osei Agyemang, sounding sarcastic, said Kotoko would beat Belize in front of their home supporters, and lauded the officials of Belize for their warm invitation.

Ms. Sheran Palacio said football has the potential of bringing countries in the world together, hoping that the upcoming game would help deepen Ghana-Belize ties.

She also extended an invitation to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to bring the female football national team to Belize for a friendly game with the Belize female team.

