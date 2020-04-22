Efya

Female highlife/afro beat artiste, Jane Awindor known in the showbiz scene as Efya of Best in Me fame, has released a new single titled ‘Pricelezz’ to entertain her fans.

The hit single featuring Mugeez of R2Bees is a danceable afro pop song which is yet to enjoy massive air play on some selected local radio stations in the country.

‘Pricelezz’, which is a mid-tempo song rendered in afro beat and hip hop, has a powerful beat arrangement with good backing vocals.

The creativity in the song is also commendable and it has the potential of becoming a big hit in the Ghanaian music scene very soon.

It is also expected to receive massive reviews from music lovers nationwide, as well as heavy rotations on several radio stations.

BEATWAVES gathered that the new single was one of the songs on her upcoming album yet to be titled.

There are no clear indications as to when she will be releasing her latest album to satisfy her teeming fans.

Efya is the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and celebrity host of the late television show, ‘Greetings from Abroad’.

Efya got her first exposure to fame when she participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show organized by Charter House Production.

She won the Best Female Vocal Performance category at the Ghana Music Awards four consecutive times, beginning in 2011.

Her debut mix tape ‘TINT’ was released on November 11, 2013. It consisted of songs that were released between 2011 and 2013.

The mix tape was supported by two singles: ‘Getaway’ and ‘Best in Me’.

She released her long awaited debut studio album, ‘Janesis’, on April 22, 2016.

It was previously scheduled for release at different times between 2013 and 2015. On January 11, 2014, Efya released ‘Forgetting Me’ as the album’s lead single.

On May 8, 2016, she was announced as one of the newly signed acts to Wizkid‘s Starboy Entertainment.

Credited with a number of danceable hit songs and awards, Efya has performed at a number of events which include Ghana Music Awards, Radio and Television Personality Awards, Hope City Launch Celebration Concert, Girl Talk concert among others.

She has performed with local and international act such as Chris Brown, D3, P-Square, MI, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Samini, Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, D-Black and R2Bees.

By George Clifford Owusu