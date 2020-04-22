Africa International Film Festival Calls For Entries



Leila-Djansi

Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has announced that entries are now being accepted for this year’s edition of the annual awards ceremony.

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films at www.filmfreeway.com/AFRIFF. The deadline for film submission ends on July 1, 2020.

AFRIFF offers awards in categories such as feature, documentary, short, animation and students short as well as awards and prizes in directing, acting and screenplay.

It also features special awards for audience choice and a jury award for outstanding film.

According to organizers of the awards scheme, all foreign-language films with English subtitles are also accepted.

Themed, Breaking Borders, AFRIFF is Africa’s most vibrant film festival experience.

It consistently delivers an energetic and exciting hub of people making connections and has gradually built a reputation for delivering real value.