Cabinet Approves Draft Rent Bill

Francis Asenso-Boakye

CABINET HAS given approval for the draft Rent Bill and recommended same for the consideration of Parliament.

Parliament is thus expected to soon deliberate on the bill to ensure that it is enacted into law.

This was announced by the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye at a media briefing in Accra.

Speaking with the media, Asenso-Boakye said the rent bill provided that a landlord who demanded the payment of rent in advance for more than one month in a monthly tenancy or a tenancy which was shorter than one month, or more than one year in a year’s tenancy, which exceeded one year, commited an offence, clearly identified in the bill.

The minister added that the current rent law was passed some 59 years ago and has currently outlived its purpose.

“The Rent Act was passed in 1963 and had outlived its relevance with the current population growth rate,” he said.

According to him, the review seeks to remove inherent constraints and offer incentives, which would stimulate private-sector investment in the rental housing sector.

“The review is intended to safeguard the rights of vulnerable tenants who have been outpriced by the uncontrollable hikes in the cost of renting accommodation,” he said.

He implored on all well-meaning Ghanaians to take particular interest in the review engagements and contribute to the adoption.

“As I have mentioned in recent times, the existing law was passed by Parliament fifty-nine years ago, and therefore, its relevance has been outlived by the current population growth and urbanization, housing availability, rental rates, housing redistribution and eviction controls, amongst several other attendant difficulties, that have engulfed the housing sector,” he explained.

“Your views and expectations to your respective Members of Parliament are necessary as the House is about to consider the draft bill,” he urged.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri