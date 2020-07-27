Carpenter, 68 Jailed 20Years For Defiling 2 Girls

A 68-year-old carpenter, Seth Kwame Abrokwah, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Asamankese Circuit Court in the Eastern Region for defiling two girls.

The victims are five and seven years old.

The Presiding Judge, Abass Abubakar Adams, sentenced the convict, on his own guilty plea after admitting that he had sexually abused the two girls.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Samuel Owusu, who presented the facts to the court, said the victims (names withheld), a five-year-old Nursery Two pupil and a Primary One pupil, live in the same house at James Town, a suburb of Asamankese, with their parents, while the convict Seth Kwame Abrokwah, lives at Roman Down, a suburb of Asamankese.

According to the prosecutor, the convict on June 13, 2020, around 4:30 pm while passing through the residence of the victims, and upon seeing them playing in the open compound, lured them into a taxi and took them to his house at Roman Down, where he abused them sexually in turns.

The convict as gathered after the act, warned the girls not to disclose the act to anybody, else he would kill them.

However, the parents of the girls, later in the day in searching for them, learned that Abrokwah had taken them to his house in a taxi. They reportedly stormed his house and found the two children in his room.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Samuel Owusu, narrating further, said the parents who became suspicious verified from the girls if Abrokwah had done anything to them, upon which they narrated what he did to them.

The angry parents immediately rushed to the Asamankese Police to file complaints against Abrokwah.

He was arrested and later confessed to defiling the two girls.

The victims were issued with medical forms to seek medical attention, which confirmed that they had, indeed, been sexually abused.

The convict after the interrogation was arraigned before the Asamankese Circuit Court and was jailed after admitting that he had sexually abused the two girls.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Asamankese