Greater Accra GUTA Now TAGG

The Greater Accra branch of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations, (GUTA) has announced it will be operating under the new name, Traders’ Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG).

The announcement follows the separation of the branch from the national GUTA.

The two organizations have been at loggerheads over the resolution of the regional executives by the national executives.

Advocate, Irene Victoria Odoom, Treasurer of TAGG, speaking at a press conference in Accra, said the move was in response to calls by traders in other parts of the country to join the group.

She noted that operating under the name Greater Accra GUTA limits the activities of the group to only Accra.

She said the two registred entities, Greater Accra GUTA and TAGG, have been working together and after thorough consideration thought it wise to use TAGG for the running of the organization in order to draw all readers across the country.

She said TAGG is ready to reach out to each and every single trader in the country to be part of the group by registering.

“TAGG has lined up various scheme for trader such as access to credit and protection from unhealthy trading activities and government policies. We shall review trade policies that come from government with all agencies through our advocacy capacity, ” she said.

Madam Odoom said TAGG will also tackle unfair trade practices at the borders as well as issues bothering on duties and make sure unfair competition among all traders are checked.

“Our doors are open to all the MMDA’s and Agencies to engage with us to achieve the betterment of Ghana, ” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri