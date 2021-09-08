Carpenter Caged For Defiling Minor

The Koforidua Circuit Court “B” has remanded into Police custody a 30-year-old Carpenter Keteku Enock Yaw for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The Prosecuting Officer, Chief Inspector Richmond Keelson told the Court that the complainant in the case, Prophetess Elizabeth Tutuwaa,64, stays with the victim in Okorase a Community near Koforidua while the accused carpenter also stays in the same vicinity.

The complainant said, she travelled to Nkawkaw to attend a funeral on August 27, 2021, and left the victim in the care of her sister, Hellen Sakyi, a witness in the case.

The complainant was informed when she returned on August 30, 2021, that the victim did not return home since she went out on August 28, 2021.

Search for the whereabouts of the victim began earnestly.

During the search, the complainant and the witness saw the dress of the victim hanging on a dry line in the corridor of the accused person’s room in the same vicinity.

The accused came out of the room when the door was knocked.

The complainant and the witness in the case forced themselves into the room only to see the victim lying on the bed of the accused person.

The accused was arrested and handed over to DOVVSU.

The victim said the accused had sexual intercourse with her many times and locked her in the room whenever he went out.

The accused admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim only twice.

A police medical report was issued to the victim which a medical doctor confirmed that the victim has been defiled.

The accused was charged with abduction and defilement when put before the court on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The Presiding Judge remanded him to reappear next week.

The victim later said that the accused “had sexual intercourse with me four times a day. He bought food for me only once a day and bought a dress that when I give birth then I wear”.