Paul Adom Otchere Appointed Airport Company Board Chair

Paul Adom Otchere

The Host of Good Evening Ghana Show on Metropolitan TV, Paul Adom Otchere has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Ghana Airport Company Limited by President Akufo- Addo.

This was contained in an appointment letter signed by Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei Opare dated 30th August, 2021 sighted by DGN Online.

The rest of the Board members include Managing Director of GACL – Yaw Kwakwa, Teye Adjirackor – President’s nominee, Kwabena Nyarko Jectey Nyarko, -President’s nominee, Philomina Sam -President’s nominee, Francis Kofi Nunoo – Ministry of Transport and Group Capt. Gervase Wienaa – Ghana Airforce.

Paul grew up in Burma Camp Accra, where his father an army officer first served as an infantry Lieutenant with the 3rd Battalion and later as a finance officer with the pay corps.

He started his early education with Garrison Primary School, Burma Camp before continuing his secondary education at Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School.

He later gained admission to Ghana’s premier University, University of Ghana where he read Politics and Classics, obtaining BA degree.

He went on to read Law obtaining LLB from the same University.

He also studied at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) where he was awarded Msc in Development Economics.

He started his broadcast career as a news reporter in the late 1990s.

He was awarded ‘Best News Reporter’ of the year 2001 by the Ghana Journalists Association.

He went on to cover the U.K. elections working as a news reporter for the BBC in the same year.

He is the producer and the host of one of Ghana’s longest political talk show Good Evening Ghana where he interviewed past and sitting presidents of the Republic of Ghana, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Religious leaders, and Celebrities.

