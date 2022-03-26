Carpenter Jailed 20 years for Defilement

A 48-year-old carpenter living at Peki in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for defilement.

The accused, Sampson Dei is a family friend to the mother of the 12-year-old; who is reported to have a special condition that makes her unable to speak or walk. The victim and her mother lives at Peki-Blengo.

The accused was convicted on Thursday, March 24, 2022 on his own plea by the Kpando Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Francis Asong Obuajo.

The Judge while handing the sentence noted that the conduct of the accused is a threat to society and the lives of the vulnerable; like the 12-year-old girl who needed to be protected against such acts.

Narrating the facts before the Court, the Prosecutor, Inspector Henry Doku, explained that the victim is a Hydrocephalus patient.

Hydrocephalus is a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) builds up within the fluid-containing cavities or ventricles of the brain. It can occur at any age, but is most common in infants and adults age 60 and older.

It can affect the brain in several ways leading the inability “to talk or walk on her own;” in the case of the victim, she (victim) always needed special care, until surgery and other treatments have been done to make the patient better.

The convict, Sampson was described as a person known by the family of the victim. Indeed, he visited the victim’s mother often, especially during his leisure from carpenterary work.

Inspector Henry Doku said on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at about 11:30 am, the grandmother of the victim caught the accused defiling the special girl on their veranda.

A complaint was made to the Police in Peki and the convict was arrested.

On Thursday March 24, 2022, the convict was arraigned, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The judge, His Lordship Francis Asong Obuajo delivering his judgment indicated that he took notice of the accused’s guilty plea and show of remourse. He then sentenced him to 20 years in hard labour for not wasting the court’s time with a full trial.

