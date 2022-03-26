Residents, NEDCo/VRA Clash Over New Meters Installation

Residents of Koblimagu, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern region have clashed with workers of NEDCo/VRA who went to the community with police and military officers to install new meters.

The Koblimagu community has been without electricity for some time now after NEDCo/VRA suspended its services in the area.

It will be recalled that leadership of NEDCo/VRA staff at an emergency meeting in Tamale decided to withdraw some services in the Tamale metropolis and its environs.

The decision is a result of the continuous attack on their staff whiles carrying out their duties in the metropolis.

A statement signed by the NEDCO Senior Staff Association Chairman, William Asare indicated that on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, a group of staff including casuals went out on a disconnection exercise at Koblimagu, a suburb of Tamale, and were attacked and assaulted with a machete by residents.

He further stated that another staff with the loss control unit was assaulted and his mobile phone seized and vandalized while in routine monitoring.

NEDCo/VRA has therefore indicated that due to the continuous illegal connection activities in the area, they would only restore power to the community only if they are allowed to instal new meters.

Residents of Koblimagu however protested the decision to change their meters with new ones which resulted in the clash.

The Assembly Member of the Koblimagu Electoral Area, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Babamu , accused NEDCo/VRA of failing to comply with the directives of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission which directed that NEDCo should first restore power to the Kobilmagu community and engage the community before they install the new smart meters.

“ I think NEDCo/VRA is violating the directives from PURC because PURC is a body that exist between clients and service providers and so if NEDCo/VRA fail to respect the directives from PURC and coming to install the née meters by their own will then things will not go well. The entire community is not rejecting the meters but then they should bring back out lights and engage us as PURC directed.”

He urged NEDCo/VRA to follow due process of not residents will resist any attempt by the NEDCo/VRA workers to install the new meters.

VRA/NEDCo losses 45% (Gh 8.4m) of the power sales on monthly basis in the Tamale metropolis alone due to power theft.

Staff of NEDCo/VRA have resolved that their lives are under persistent threat and attacks hence not safe for them to go out there and perform our work.

“We are therefore with immediate effect wwithdrawing our services within the Tamale metropolis until the perpetrators of the attacks are arrested and made to face the law, the military protects staff, offices, and firm commitment and assurance from all relevant stakeholders about the safety and protection of NEDCo/VRA staff and properties.”

