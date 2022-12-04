Carpenter Kills Mother, Grand Father

A carpenter, Alex Tenge, currently in the grips of the Eastern Regional Police Command, is under investigation for allegedly killing his step mother and grandfather after drinking Sobolo laced with wee.

The suspect committed the heinous crime at Okorase near Koforidua, in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region over the weekend.

He reportedly beheaded the about 90-year-old grandfather Tenge Sodzado, and cut it into pieces before pursuing and butchering his step mother, Rita Agbabli Tenge, 40, in their compound for raising alarm.

It’s unclear to establish what triggered him to commit such a crime.

The late mother, Rita Tenge left behind four children, two boys and two girls with the older child now 14 years of age whilst the last born is 9 months old.

The widower who’s the son of the deceased old man Francis Tenge said the family is devasted by the incident.

He explained to Starr Fm that “I left my wife and father home Thursday morning to my hometown, I arrived at 9:30 pm. Then I had a call from my wife that Alex (suspect) had gone to a nearby house and attempted to strangle the girl in the house so the father was going to report at the police station”.

According to him, “I tried calling back for an update on the police case but my wife didn’t respond to the phone calls. I was later told that my son Alex has killed my wife and father”.

“It was very difficult for me, so I set off the next day to come home. Now I need psychological help, I need your prayers and support. My son has never misbehaved like that. I don’t know what came to him. I am told he informed police that someone gave him sobolo” he said while in tears.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody assisting investigation whilst the bodies have been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy.

BY Daniel Bampoe