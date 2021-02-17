Cars, Thousands Of People Protesting Against Coup In Myanmar

In what appears to be an interesting development, cars are participating in the ongoing protest action in Yangon, Myanmar, over the military takeover of a civilian government.

Thousands of residents hit the streets of Yangon on Wednesday to express their disapproval of the coup.

The protests come amid rising concern of violence in Myanmar, a Southern Asian nation.

The military made a move on February 1, 2021 to seize power from the civilian leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD).

The coup action came after NLD and Aung San Suu Kyi were re-elected in November 2020.

Protesters are calling for large rallies to dismiss the military’s claim that people backed its February 1 move to seize power from civilian leader

The protesters are staging a mass breakdown of cars to block roads and junctions. The move, according to reports, is to stop the movement of military vehicles.

Reports indicate that the protesters include civil engineers, teachers and other government workers who gathered at key locations including the UN office, carrying banners calling for Aung San Suu Kyi to be freed and the military to leave.

Record breaking number of Yangon’s cars participating in the civil disobedience movement of blocking the roads claiming engine error, shortage of petrol etc. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Feb17Coup pic.twitter.com/WLZYH7ah9u — Hnin Zaw (@hninyadanazaw) February 17, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue