CBG Packages Support For Exporters

Thairu Ndungu

CONSOLIDATED BANK of Ghana (CBG) has noted that it is committed to facilitating national development through supporting small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana’s export sector.

Deputy Managing Director of CBG, Thairu Ndungu, who disclosed this at an exporters’ forum organised in Accra recently, said SMEs had to take advantage of opportunities in the exports of goods and services since it contributed more than 35% of Ghana’s GDP.

“Exports contribute more than 35% of our GDP and it is very critical to the stability of the Ghana Cedi, hence the urge to spearhead the discussion on how to develop initiatives and activities that offer collaborative support and partnership with exporters in Ghana,” he said.

The export forum, which brought together various exporters, export facilitation institutions and stakeholders to explore opportunities in international trade, saw representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), Ghana Assorted Food Stuff Exporters Association (GAFEA), Ghana Root Crops and Tubers Exporters Union (GROCTEU), Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association (VEPEAG), Sea- Freight Pineapple Exporters of Ghana (SPEG) among others.

According to Mr. Ndungu, the forum seeks to foster relations and cooperation between CBG and exporters in Ghana.

“By engaging key stakeholders through this Forum, CBG pledges its support to our exporting customers, as you proudly showcase ‘Made in Ghana’ to the rest of the world. We promise to create a strong partnership that will not only benefit both of us but also the entire economy. It is my humble believe that this partnership will instrumentally promote national development and the agenda of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’,” he noted.

On his part, board chairman of CBG, Nana Abra-Appiah, assured the exporters of CBG’s commitment to provide seamless management of funds. “At CBG, we are ready to serve you with expert financial advisory services and banking with tailor-made solutions. We say that our doors are opened to you always. Talk to us or walk in and patronise all our product offerings to the full benefit of you and your business needs.”

Earlier, Director of Projects Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Alexander Dadzawa, was full of admiration for CBG for meeting exporters to address their cash needs with tailor-made products.

CBG has 114 branches across Ghana.