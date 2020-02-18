CCE Supports Borstal Institute

A group photograph of members of the association and officials of Borstal Institute

The Centre for Citizens Empowerment (CCE), a justice-based non-profit organization, in collaboration with the Ghana National Association of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) practitioners, paid a visit to the Borstal Institute, a juvenile correctional centre, last Friday.

The centre donated items such as hand-washing buckets with hand-washing liquid soaps, toilet rolls, a pack of biscuits, takeaways, chocolates and drinks; besides, they shared words of encouragement with the inmates.

The Board Chairman of the association, Daniel Owusu Koranteng, in his speech, advised the juveniles to take their education seriously to enable them to achieve their aims and aspirations.

He said their visit was a way of showing that the inmates are loved and cared for and, therefore, society has not neglected them, adding that their stay is aimed at reforming them to become better persons in future.

PRO of Ghana Prison Service, Francis K. Agbomazi, expressed his appreciation towards the kind gesture and used the platform to highlight some of the challenges facing the centre which are the cost of feeding, availability of writing materials, provision of pocket money to some of the inmates who are in senior high schools, as well as training materials.

The Centre for Citizenry Empowerment focuses, especially on the poor and vulnerable people in the society, and has identified Borstal Institute as an avenue that requires their support.

Members of the association are Mr. Daniel Owusu Koranteng (Board Chairman), H. W. Johanna Abena Yankson (rtd), Vice Chair; Mr. Alex Nartey, a patron; Dr. Kwabena Agyei Akuffo–Akoto, a member; Mr. Isaac Asare, acting Executive Director; H. W. Janet Awo Bakudie (rtd), Mrs. Marian A. Tackie and Mrs. Gertrude Amoako-Adusei.

By Mary Asieduwaa