‘Show Me Party Pictures, And I Will Resign’

Guti

Almeria coach Guti has offered to step down and give back all the money he has earned since taking the helm of the Spanish second division club if any evidence emerges that he went out and partied with some of his players last week.

Rumours on the social media claimed the former Real Madrid midfielder was photographed drinking and partying last week with members of the squad in a local nightclub.

Guti, who was sent off in his team 3-2 league defeat at Huesca on Saturday, said on UD Almeria radio, “If anyone finds a photograph of me, with players or alone, in a nightclub in Almeria, I will offer my resignation and not only that, but return all the money Almeria has paid me. My conscience is clear.”

Guti, 43, who never hid his love for partying during his playing career, said his focus now is on work and family.

“That tag that I had in the past has returned again but I am very calm,” he said. “My conscience is clear.

“I wake up early to be with my son, go to work, come back to be with my family and I have no time for anything else.”

Almeria have lost three of their last four games but are still on course to compete for promotion to La Liga as they are third in the standings, six points adrift of league leaders Cadiz after 28 games played.