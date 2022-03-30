Celebrate The Black Stars As You Bash Them When They Lose- Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Dancehall act, Stonebwoy has called on Ghanaians to do the most in celebrating the Ghana Black Stars’ win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The team beat the Super Eagles on away goals rule in a 2022 FIFA World Cup double-leg play-off fixture.

They held the Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Both teams played 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last week Friday.

In a tweet after the match on Tuesday Stonebwoy said just as Ghanaians criticize them when they lose, they should also celebrate the team when they triumph.

He wrote, “Please let’s take time to deliberately celebrate the blackstars team for this win just as we bash them when they lose. #iBelieve.”

By Francis Addo